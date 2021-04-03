Philomath man identified in Corvallis officer-involved shooting

The first officer-involved shooting in Corvallis in more than 15 years resulted in the death of a 32-year-old Philomath man on Saturday morning. The man was armed with a knife, according to the Corvallis Police Department and the Benton County District Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred about 3:39 a.m. at the Days Inn at 1113 N.W. Ninth St. Three officers responded to reports from hotel staff that a man was acting aggressively and attempting to break into guests’ rooms. When the officers made contact with the subject, they “immediately called for emergency cover, stating the male was armed with a knife,” according to a CPD press release and a later statement from District Attorney John Haroldson.

The statement from Haroldson came with video of the incident, in which the man with the knife asked the officers "do you want to die/"

On the video five shots can be clearly heard. Emergency aid was provided, but the man, Jeffery W. Appelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The scene was still active at 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers from Corvallis Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office all were on-scene. One lane of Ninth Street was partially closed to southbound traffic.

