Homeowners in a struggling, partially built Philomath development shared frustration and anger during a neighborhood meeting hosted at City Hall on Wednesday, March 8.

City Manager Chris Workman invited the residents of Millpond Crossing, a 30-acre housing subdivision starting at South 15th Street and Chapel Drive, to hear their feedback.

More than a dozen residents took him up on it and aired their grievances about a developer who some described as unresponsive or untrustworthy.

Issues with the city as well as state regulators were also mentioned. Mayor Chas Jones attended the meeting, as did Councilor Jessica Andrade.

Workman admitted some culpability in the situation, saying he had been too lenient with developer Levi Miller and his company, MPC Builders LLC, in pursuit of more housing for the growing city of Philomath.

Of the 212 planned homes, including some townhouses, 60 units have been built at Millpond Crossing, the site of a former mill.

“We were trying to be very accommodating to a developer who was telling us, ‘We’re here to build houses; we want to keep the houses affordable; we’re trying to get first-time homebuyers in here; give us a little bit of slack and we’re going to come back and get all this stuff done,'” Workman said.

But that’s not how it played out. The next thing Workman knew, his phone was ringing off the hook with future homeowners who couldn’t move in because their houses weren’t ready, despite having financing and moving plans in place.

So, Workman made several decisions to let people get occupancy.

“I lost any leverage to get X, Y and Z done on that list because now people are in homes; he’s closed on the deal; he’s got money in his pocket. He’s moved on to the next house and not gone back to take care of the infrastructure issues,” he said.

“That’s on me,” he said. “We let this developer get too far down the road on promises that stuff was going to get fixed.”

Communication issues have been a theme at Millpond — and not just for residents. In January, Workman told the Philomath City Council he was disappointed that correspondence and calls from Miller had “really dropped off” in previous weeks.

In a recent meeting with Miller and others that Workman characterized as positive overall, the two reportedly overcame a stalemate regarding problems with grading that has halted construction progress since fall 2022. Workman said a compromise is forthcoming, but the relationship between Miller and the city is different now.

“We were giving him the benefit of the doubt that things were going to get taken care of,” Workman said. “We’re done doing that. … Now, it’s just doubt, no more benefit.”

Grading irregularities pushed the city to issue a stop work order in November, requiring a section of Millpond be fenced off for safety and limiting access points along the east side of 16th Street and north side of Chapel Drive.

Because the excavated areas east of South 16th Street collected rainwater, the city declared the partially built tract an "attractive nuisance” and potentially dangerous. The stop work order notes the housing subdivision’s approval prohibits creating “additional wetlands.”

It’s not yet clear how the ponds of water will be drained, and concerns around erosion and breaching are further complicated by water quality issues and discharge regulations.

Construction can't continue until the developer gets approval for new grading plans that lower the grades from the previously-approved plans — or alters the current grading to comply with the approved plans. Workman said foundations built in the excavated areas are sitting 3 to 4 feet below where they should be.

Until the grading issue is resolved, no work is allowed east of South 16th Street except for installing temporary fencing, removing construction materials, corrective grading work, and specific items on a 15-page public works “punch list," according to the stop work order, which remains in place at this time.

The next phase of construction will remain on hold until all of the previous expectations are met, Workman told residents at the meeting.

“He’s shown that he can’t be trusted,” Workman said of Miller’s unmet promises.

In addition to concerns about people falling into water hazards, kids have been seen playing around the edges of the work area and on top of massive mounds of excavated dirt sitting alongside the site. A resident said someone had been riding a motorized dirt bike on the mounds too.

On the bright side for Millpond residents, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality recently lifted a 2021 advisory asking residents to avoid using anything that could spark an explosion.

After the developer volunteered to participate in a DEQ testing program, investigators discovered methane onsite, likely from decaying wood — after the earliest residents had moved in already. Methane is flammable and in confined spaces can cause explosions or displace oxygen.

At the neighborhood meeting, Workman said Millpond Crossing spurred DEQ to create new rules for fill sites since the project began. The decaying organic matter that can lead to methane gas hadn't been on the agency's radar.

While it’s unfortunate that it started with Philomath, Workman said the rest of the state is benefiting from the learned experience, particularly as housing demand makes repurposing industrial sites more common in Oregon.

“Everybody at DEQ knows now when you’re looking at a site, if it’s a millpond or an industrial site or anything, they’re looking for fill, and they’re looking at organic material,” he said. “That’s not something they were consciously doing when this development got approved.”

