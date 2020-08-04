Philomath releases details about plans for first 4 weeks of school

“We know this is not what the majority of our staff, students and families were hoping for,” said Shelley Niemann, school board chair. “We would love to have students begin school in the same way we did in the fall of 2019. The new metrics established by the state place priority on safety for our staff, students, families and community.”

The district stressed that in the ever-changing COVID-19 environment, plans are subject to change should a move to full comprehensive distance learning become necessary due to infection rates. The district will review its current plans with implementation of any possible changes to take effect on Sept. 28.

Based on the state’s metrics and how they are applied to Benton County, the allowable exception for opening focused solely on K-3 students, which allowed the district to move forward with the implementation of hybrid or on-site learning.

Halliday said the comprehensive distance learning plan will differ from what was seen this past school year. Attendance will be taken and students will need to earn grades and credits.

“It is important to note that comprehensive distance learning will not look like the distance learning from last year,” Halliday said. “CDL will involve much more teacher‐facilitated instruction.”