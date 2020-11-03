Philomath residents vote in favor of adjusted terms, eligibility for elected city officials

Philomath voters have overwhelmingly thrown support behind a measure that would alter the City Charter for new term lengths, term limits, election cycles and eligibility requirements for mayor and City Council members.
Based on Benton County vote tallies posted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2,110 residents voted in favor of Measure 2-126, while 717 rejected it.
In accordance with the measure, future Philomath mayoral or City Council candidates will have to be residents for at least 12 months — instead of six — prior to the election.
Future councilors will also have staggered terms, meaning three of the six council seats would be up for grabs every two years. Current council members and the next mayor would see term lengths of four years instead of two.
The changes wouldn’t take effect until the November 2022 general election, after which the three elected councilors would begin four-year terms, while the remaining three would begin a two-year term.
In the 2022 election, to begin the staggering effect, City Council candidates would give the city election official their preference of a two- or four-year term. If all six positions are filled with three two-year preference councilors and three four-year preference councilors, the preferences will be honored if the election results in three two-year-preferred candidates and three four-year-preferred candidates. If not, term lengths will be determined proportionately by who received the most votes.
In 2024, the elected mayor would begin a four-year term.
All elected officials will then be limited to three four-year terms. Any vacancy-fillers would have the term counted against the limit if their appointments are for two or more years.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
