Philomath tests water reservoir area for cultural resources

The city of Philomath says that no archeological artifacts have been found on the site where the city plans to place a water reservoir.

The city hired an environmental consultant to review the site in Marys River Park after a community member alerted the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde about some items discovered during a camas bulb harvest Oct. 14.

Items found included a basalt hand tool, lithic-period flakes and a fire pit area with carbonized branches and fire-cracked rock.

The findings were in an area that the city had rototilled as part of an effort to collect and relocate camas bulbs in the vicinity of the water treatment plant construction area.

Amanda Carroll of SWCA Environmental Consultants visited the site just south of City Hall on Friday, Dec. 10. No cultural materials were observed during the site visit, Carrroll said a news release the city issued.

Carroll identified charcoal, burnt wood, and burnt roots throughout the central portion of the tilled area and what was likely one of the originally reported carbonized branches. Several camas bulbs also were observed throughout the tilled area, representing the remains from the initial gathering and relocating efforts.

The surface on some camas bulbs were slightly burnt, but they were rooted in the ground, and not part of a hearth feature or camas oven.

SWCA said that no further work is necessary, although the city also is consulting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde before moving ahead with the water reservoir project.

SWCA consultants also visited the site in 2018, the news release says, but the pedestrian survey and subsurface testing found only one piece of lithic shatter.

On Nov. 22 the City Council passed on a 5-2 vote, a motion to continue plans to place the water reservoir in Marys River Park. Opponents of the plan said it violated the agreement by which the city acquired the property and that the decision to move forward was made without sufficient community involvement.

City officials said the hope is to begin construction by the middle of next year.

The $16 million project is being paid for with a combination of water rate increases for customers, systems development charges — the one-time fees charged to developers to help pay for the infrastructure required to meet growth-related needs for the city — and a $12 million grant from the state.

Key elements of the include:

• A new intake and pump station near the Marys River at the south end of the treatment plant property.

• A new concrete reservoir in the park, with a second new pump station nearby. An access bridge will be built at the reservoir across Ninth Street to connect the new fixtures with the new water treatment plant building.

The new infrastructure will more than double the city’s capacity, from 1 million gallons per day to 2.5 million gallons per day, according to city staff. Possible future expansion could bring that total to 3.75 million gallons per day.

The current plant was built in 1985 with technology that is now outdated.

The water reservoir and its access bridge will occupy 0.5 of the park’s 28 acres.

