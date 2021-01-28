Philomath to welcome K-3 back Feb. 9

On Tuesday, the district began preparing for in-person learning by moving students around to accommodate for the mandated smaller class sizes. It also allowed for the changes in classes due to some students opting not to come back to in-person.

“At our elementary level, except Blodgett Elementary, we have four teachers per grade level,” Halliday said. “Our arrangements are to have three classrooms open as hybrid and one remind in comprehensive distance learning. Of course, we will fluctuate staffing as needed based on how numbers continue to shake out in each option.”

Like most districts, Philomath will have students back in classes part time instead of the traditional five-day a week model and they’ll be in rotating cohorts. Grades K-3 will come back first, followed by 4-5. Rotating groups of students, Halliday said, allowed for necessary social distancing.

While the metrics surrounding school reopening are now advisory, the rules set in place once students do return to the classroom are not. The Oregon Department of Education mandates that students be separated with 35 square feet per student and that students wear face coverings both in the classroom and on the bus if they use school transportation. There are also rules surrounding how many students a teacher can come in contact with a day and eating in school.

Teachers have been identified as essential in Oregon and prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine. In Philomath, Halliday said, some teachers have been vaccinated but that number hasn’t been determined yet. Districts cannot mandate that teachers be vaccinated, nor can they share with families if their student’s teacher received the vaccine.