Philomath is hosting its annual tree lighting Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The event takes place on the front lawn of the Benton County Historical Society museum at 1101 Main St.

On hand will be the Philomath Elementary School choir, Philomath Frolic & Rodeo queen Jaymie Belcher, Mack the Knight, mascot of the the Corvallis Knights baseball team, and Santa Claus.

The lighting will be held rain or shine and hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes will be served.

