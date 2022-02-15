Philomath weighs loosening the rules for cannabis dispensaries

Philomath's restrictive zone makes it near-impossible to open a cannabis dispensary — there currently is none — so the City Council discussed Monday, Feb. 14 whether to change that as part of reworking the city’s strategic planning goals.

After much discussion, however, councilors did nothing, as no action was taken and no consensus was built.

Councilor Jessica Andrade raised the issue in the context of upcoming potential zoning changings. She said the city is functionally unable to allow cannabis businesses because of zoning rules. She suggested a town hall to gauge public interest in changing those rules.

Andrade highlighted the medical applications of cannabis, including its use by military veterans and others to overcome traumatic stress.

Then there's the sales taxes the city could reap, she said, adding that proposed legislation would increase the cap on city and county cannabis taxes from 3% to 10%.

“I’m not advocating for the zoning to change so that we can have cannabis dispensaries,” she said. “But I do think it is a conversation worth having.”

Before adding cannabis rezoning to the city’s strategic objectives, Councilor Teresa Nielson said she would like to have the public’s input. They've discussed it before and should weigh in again before moving forward, to be sure there's a need and desire for cannabis shops in Philomath.

Councilor Catherine Biscoe said she supports seeking community feedback — positive or negative — on cannabis and acknowledged it as a commonly used consumable. In medical terms, it’s no different than other more accepted alternative treatments such as herbal remedies, she said.

Calling it an emotionally-charged topic, Mayor Chas Jones said he would prefer community members ask the city for change rather than have the council lead-off the discussion. He said he would be much more comfortable not mentioning the potential for cannabis rezoning in the strategic plan until the public makes such a request.

“The fact is I haven’t heard that — ever — in my role as mayor or in my role as a councilor,” Jones said.

Councilor David Low echoed Jones, saying he too has not heard any desire voiced from the community for cannabis shops.

Andrade countered that opinions may have changed with the legality and growing acceptance of cannabis use, saying it could benefit the community. Local demographics are shifting towards younger people, who she said are more likely to partake.

She added that rezoning for cannabis shops fits under the planning theme of “Philomath is open for business.”

Even if the city decides to tweak the zoning rules, that doesn't guarantee an influx of marijuana dispensaries, Councilor Matt Lehman said, noting it takes an interested business developer as well.

If a prospective shop owner couldn’t open in Philomath because of prohibitive city rules, he said they could come before the City Council asking for a solution, which he sees as different from community interest.

In fact, in the past three or four years no fewer than eight people have approached the city about opening cannabis businesses, according to City Manager Chris Workman, who said the first step in the process is coming before the council to address the city's zoning obstacles.

“I don’t know that coming to the City Council is overly arduous or an overly difficult first step,” he said. “But there hasn’t been the entrepreneur that really does want to take this on.”

Jones closed off discussion as the council had another meeting to start.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

