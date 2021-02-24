Philomath welcomes students back

“We’re still in a transition period,” Halliday said. “We have to demonstrate success at the elementary level before we can bring back middle and high school students, so we need to get some time to demonstrate that.”

On Tuesday, teachers — who have been working throughout the pandemic by teaching virtually — welcomed students back, relieved to have desks filled again.

Alicia Moran teaches second grade at Philomath Elementary School.

“My heart cannot contain the excitement,” she said. “There were, and are, some major learning curves and it’s so different, but so much the same at the same time. I’m walking on cloud nine.”

Halliday said teachers had transitioned to comprehensive distance learning, but now that students are back in classes, it’s a bit of an adjustment.

“It’s like riding a bike,” she said. “There’s a mix of excitement and fear, everything all balled into one, and we’re being thoughtful in that as we support staff as we move forward.”

About 80% of Philomath educators who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least the first dose. Due to privacy laws, the district cannot say whether specific teachers have chosen to be vaccinated or not.