Philomath welcomes students back

On Tuesday, Philomath School District Superintendent Susan Halliday stood outside the doors of elementary school classrooms and listened.
For nearly a year, hallways had been silent and the usual sounds of learning were absent as state orders kept schools closed to stem the spread of COVID-19. But on Tuesday, Philomath’s doors opened again.
“It’s been great,” Halliday said. “My biggest thing yesterday was to hear the laughter of students and staff and just to stand outside classrooms listening to the love and excitement.”
Philomath is the second school district in the mid-Willamette Valley to welcome back students to in-person learning on a broad scale. Sweet Home brought elementary students back on Feb. 1, and all schools were permitted to offer limited in-person learning to students with special educational needs.
Grades K-3 got to see the inside of their Philomath classrooms again this week, but on a rotating basis. Students will go to school either Tuesdays and Thursdays or Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays are being used for teacher planning and professional development. Blodgett Elementary students, however, will receive in-person instruction four days a week due to the size of the class — there are just 16 students in K-3 enrolled at the school.
Currently, fourth-graders are scheduled to return to in-person learning next Tuesday, and fifth-graders will follow on Thursday. No date has been set yet for grades 6-12.
“We’re still in a transition period,” Halliday said. “We have to demonstrate success at the elementary level before we can bring back middle and high school students, so we need to get some time to demonstrate that.”
On Tuesday, teachers — who have been working throughout the pandemic by teaching virtually — welcomed students back, relieved to have desks filled again.
Alicia Moran teaches second grade at Philomath Elementary School.
“My heart cannot contain the excitement,” she said. “There were, and are, some major learning curves and it’s so different, but so much the same at the same time. I’m walking on cloud nine.”
Halliday said teachers had transitioned to comprehensive distance learning, but now that students are back in classes, it’s a bit of an adjustment.
“It’s like riding a bike,” she said. “There’s a mix of excitement and fear, everything all balled into one, and we’re being thoughtful in that as we support staff as we move forward.”
About 80% of Philomath educators who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least the first dose. Due to privacy laws, the district cannot say whether specific teachers have chosen to be vaccinated or not.
As the district continues to welcome students back, it’s also turning its attention to getting athletes back on the field. Halliday said the district is hoping to opt into football, but case levels in Benton County still warrant additional requirements.
“We have to have on-site testing (for athletes),” she said. “Because of that, we’re looking into what it would look like to have on-site testing for all the schools as well.”
Districts that open within the allowed state metrics are not required to have on-site testing. However, if a district were to open to students while case counts placed them at a higher level of risk according to the state, each school facility would need to implement on-site testing.
“It was nice,” Halliday said of the first day of in-person learning. “It was nice to see smiles and hear positive comments. It’s been great.”