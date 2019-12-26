Philomath woman charged in Linn County kidnapping case

A Philomath woman was accused of kidnapping during a Linn County Circuit Court hearing on Thursday afternoon.
Theresa Christine Alberts, 31, was arraigned on an indictment with charges of first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred in December 2018.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set Alberts’ bail at $50,000 in the case, the minimum amount required for such a serious crime.
A co-defendant in the case, Jacob Reginald Bliss, 44, of Sweet Home, was arraigned on similar charges last week. According to Oregon’s online court database, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.
You have free articles remaining.
Bliss also is accused of first-degree kidnapping in a separate case from April that was investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department.
During her brief hearing on Thursday afternoon. Alberts also was arraigned in a separate case on charges of possession of a controlled substance schedule III (suboxone) and failure to appear on a criminal citation. The drug crime allegedly occurred in October and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Wynhausen set Alberts’ security at $10,000 in that matter. “She’s indicated to me she wasn’t aware she had a court appearance,” said defense attorney Paul Kuebrich, who handled the afternoon session of teleconference arraignments from the Linn County Jail.
First-degree kidnapping is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven-and-a-half years.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.