Philomath woman killed while crossing Main Street
Philomath woman killed while crossing Main Street

  • Updated
Philomath Police
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

A 69-year-old woman was killed on Sunday in Philomath after she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and North Ninth Street.

Two separate vehicles were involved in the collision, and the vehicle that struck her was traveling west on Main Street. Both drivers stopped at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by an off-duty paramedic that happened to be in the area when the incident occurred.

Main Street was closed for two hours between Ninth Street and Seventh Street so investigators could process the scene. The investigation was conducted by the Benton County Major Crash Team, which is made up of members from the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Benton County District Attorney’s Office, Corvallis Police Department and the Philomath Police Department.

Those who may have witnessed this incident should contact the Philomath Police Department at 541-929-6911 or email police@philomathoregon.gov with any information.

