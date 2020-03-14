Photio essay: Class 5A tournaments

Four area teams headed to Gill Coliseum early last week hoping for strong finishes to their seasons at the Class 5A boys and girls basketball tournaments.

The Lebanon and Corvallis girls squads and the boys from West Albany and South Albany all qualified for the 16-team playoffs and then won first-round games to advance to the final eight at Gill.

However, health concerns about the coronavirus first led the Oregon Schools Activities Association to move to play the games without fans in the arena and then, about 11 a.m. Thursday, to shut down the tournament completely.

Here is a look at some photos from the event.

