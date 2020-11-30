Photo essay: Beavers rally past Ducks for 41-38 rivalry win

Oregon State wide receiver Zeriah Beason scores a touchdown in a foggy fan-less Reser Stadium against the Ducks.
Oregon State's Akili Arnold, left, hugs quarterback Tristan Gebbia while walking off the field with teammate Jaydon Grant (3). Gebbia was injured late.
Oregon State's Alex Austin (18) and Kitan Oladapo (28) start the celebration after Austin recovered the final fumble to end the game.
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson scored on the Beavers' first possession, an 82-yard run. It was the second straight week he scored on a long run on his first carry.
Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey does a backflip in the middle of Reser Stadium to celebrate the victory.
Oregon State's Avery Roberts, left, and Andrzej Hughes-Murray, right tackle Oregon's CJ Verdell.
Oregon State's Isaac Garcia celebrates the Beavers' win over the Ducks.
Oregon State's Sione Lolohea (90), Oregon State's Moku Watson (25) and Anthony Gould (15) head to locker room as dejected Ducks Isaac Slade-Matautia (41) and Nick Wiebe (43)walk off the field.
MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Oregon State overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun then-No. 9 ranked Oregon 41-38 Saturday inside Reser Stadium for the Beavers' first win over the Ducks since 2016.
Chance Nolan's quarterback sneak on fourth down in the closing seconds provided the winning score. The Beavers trailed 31-19 heading to the fourth quarter.
Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson had a monster game with 226 yards rushing on 29 attempts and two touchdowns. Tristan Gebbia was 23-of-37 passing for 263 yards and a score before being hurt in the final minute. Kolby Taylor had seven catches for 114 yards.
Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough was 20-for-31 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. Travis Dye has 12 carries for 93 yards and Devon Williams had four receptions for 101 yards and a score.
Here is a look at some of the action from Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.