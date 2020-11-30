Photo essay: Beavers rally past Ducks for 41-38 rivalry win

Oregon State overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun then-No. 9 ranked Oregon 41-38 Saturday inside Reser Stadium for the Beavers' first win over the Ducks since 2016.

Chance Nolan's quarterback sneak on fourth down in the closing seconds provided the winning score. The Beavers trailed 31-19 heading to the fourth quarter.

Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson had a monster game with 226 yards rushing on 29 attempts and two touchdowns. Tristan Gebbia was 23-of-37 passing for 263 yards and a score before being hurt in the final minute. Kolby Taylor had seven catches for 114 yards.

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough was 20-for-31 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. Travis Dye has 12 carries for 93 yards and Devon Williams had four receptions for 101 yards and a score.

Here is a look at some of the action from Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0