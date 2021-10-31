Photos: Halloween is BACK in Corvallis

Trick-or-treaters paraded through downtown Corvallis Friday afternoon, collecting candy and showing off their costumes to participating business owners and community members.
For some of the tiniest ones, this was their first time celebrating Halloween the way it was meant to be celebrated: in person with other kids.
“This is her first time trick-or-treating, and also her first experience with this many children,” said Katie Eaton, mother to 3-year-old Cambria Eaton. “COVID kept us shut in last year, and the year before that she couldn’t walk.”
Some businesses provided something other than candy for the “treat” option of trick-or-treat, with New Morning Bakery handing out fresh chocolate chip cookies and Whiteside Theatre offering bags of popcorn.
At Runway Fashion Exchange, kids spun a wheel to win a free sticker, face mask or a scrunchie. Candy was a give-away, of course, even if they didn't want to spin the wheel.
The most popular costumes this year seemed to be princesses and superheroes, but there were also several witches, ghosts and monsters. Four-year-old Evie Wojas rocked a warrior princess costume.
“She doesn’t need a prince,” laughed her mom, Mary Wojas.
Dressing up is fun no matter how old you are. Whole families walked around downtown in matching costumes; some were all pirates, ghosts and even the cast of The Wizard of Oz.
The event ran from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and some kids got to start right away because of early release from school. The Downtown Corvallis Association holds a trick-or-treat event every year, although it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Families drove from Albany, Lebanon and Philomath to take part in the fun, with other trick-or-treat events planned throughout the weekend. Halloween deserves more than just one day, right?
