Photos: Pastega display lights up holiday season

The Pastega Christmas Light Display opened Friday at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Corvallis. The drive-thru holiday lights event is free, though visitors are asked to donate canned food items.

The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Visitors need to enter the display off of Reservoir Avenue. The exit is on 53rd Street, and visitors are cautioned that 53rd can be congested, particularly between 5 and 6 p.m.

More than 30,000 people drove through the display in 2019 and donated 7,500 pounds of food for local food banks. Last year the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0