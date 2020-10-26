Picking the perfect pumpkin

Halloween is fast approaching, but there’s still time to pick the perfect pumpkin from a local patch.

Last week, the weather was great as we visited three pumpkin patches in Benton County — Piefer Family Farm, the Melon Shack and Davis Family Farm.

Piefer Family Farm is mainly known for its strawberries, which is no surprise given the location on Strawberry Lane. But the business branched out into pumpkins last year, and now has a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds. If you’re looking for the weirdest looking pumpkin/alien hybrid, this could be the spot.

The Melon Shack’s pumpkin patch is highly visible on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany, and its haunted corn maze still will be open for visitors on Friday and Saturday night. (Things have been modified this year due to COVID-19, of course.)

Part of the charm at Davis Family Farm is an old-fashioned journey. To get their pumpkins, visitors have to take a tractor-pulled hay ride from Highway 20 to the back fields. Kids, and many grown-ups, love the experience, as well as the donuts and fresh cider.

