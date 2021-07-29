 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Picnic for former Millersburg paper mill employees planned
0 Comments
alert

Picnic for former Millersburg paper mill employees planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
061619-adh-nws-Millersburg Site02-my

The Millersburg location, which is west of Interstate 5, was once the site of the International Paper Mill.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

A picnic for former employees of the International Paper mill in Millersburg is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Millersburg City Park, 3030 Alexander Lane NE.

The picnic is a potluck. A person attending alone is asked to bring a dish to share; those attending as a couple are asked to bring a main dish plus a side dish.

Further information is available from LeRoy Haven at 541-971-5230, or Pam Chambers at 541-760-4944.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News