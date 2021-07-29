Picnic for former Millersburg paper mill employees planned

A picnic for former employees of the International Paper mill in Millersburg is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Millersburg City Park, 3030 Alexander Lane NE.

The picnic is a potluck. A person attending alone is asked to bring a dish to share; those attending as a couple are asked to bring a main dish plus a side dish.

Further information is available from LeRoy Haven at 541-971-5230, or Pam Chambers at 541-760-4944.

