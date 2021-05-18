 Skip to main content
Lebanon School Board race too close to call
Lebanon School Board race too close to call

Election worker Lety Aguilar Rodriguez fans envelops before running them through Linn County Clerk's Office's new signature reading machine. The machine will kick out signatures that do not match the database. Those ballots are then inspected multiple times before being rejected or accepted by the county clerk.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

The race to represent Zone 5 on the Lebanon Community Schools board of directors was too close to call on Tuesday night.

As early returns came in, challenger Nichole Piland held a 26-vote lead over incumbent Todd Gestrin.

But when results were updated, Gestrin held a very slim advantage. In the latest results posted Tuesday night, Gestrin received 1,314 votes and Piland tallied 1,308 votes. 

A total of 2,644 votes have been counted in the race, with a turnout of 11.5% of eligible voters. In order to trigger an automatic recount, the margin would have to fall within 0.2% of the vote, which in this race would be approximately six votes.

In an interview conducted when Piland held a narrow lead, Gestrin said that if the race did not fall within the automatic recount range, he would concede.

“I would not want to waste money and other people’s efforts,” Gestrin said. “I don’t know Nichole, but I don’t have any ill feelings or discomfort about her past or anything about her. If she wins, it really won’t bother me because I know her heart obviously is about the kids, just as mine is. I certainly will wish her well and support her 100% if that’s how it ends up.”

Piland, who works for Linn County in the tax and assessment office, said both candidates focused on the issues during the race and there were no personal attacks.

“I don’t think either of us did a lot of competing. It’s just more answering questions … about where we stand on certain things. I think that’s fair,” Piland said.

Incumbents Tom Oliver (Zone 2) and Michael Martin (Zone 3) were unopposed in their bids for reelection.

