Pioneer Park fire sparks propane tank explosions

A fire early Monday morning in downtown Corvallis along the Marys River caused several propane tank explosions.

The fire, reported at 4:42 a.m. near the railroad tracks at Pioneer Park, was near where several people were illegally camping, police said. Officers said it appears a warming fire caught other items on fire.

Police were unable to find the person or people associated with the illegal campsite.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at about 5:30 a.m. and were called back later in the morning to put out a flare-up.

