Pioneer Picnic kicks off this weekend in Brownsville

The annual Linn County Pioneer Picnic in Brownsville is back and, as always, happening on Father’s Day weekend. The event boasts that it’s “the oldest annual continuous celebration in Oregon,” and it will provide folks with a trip back in time to the homesteading era of Oregon’s founding.

While it’s a more stripped-down celebration than in previous years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s still a full weekend of fun to be had in the historic town of Brownsville.

The event schedule is:

Friday, June 18

Opening Ceremony: The opening ceremony will be held on the stage at Pioneer Park and the Pioneer Picnic Queen will be crowned from the court of 10 young women who have been selected ahead of time. The reigning queen will preside over the rest of the celebrations, and the crown gets placed on the deserving head at 7 p.m.

Kiddie Shoebox Parade: Participating children will decorate a shoebox that goes with the theme of “Homesteading Oregon.” Shoeboxes should be dropped off at the American Legion building before 11 a.m. and noon on Friday. They will be judged later that day and they will remain on display until Saturday at 4:45 p.m.