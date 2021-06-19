Pioneer Picnic returns for stripped-down 2021 celebration

While some people got to enjoy the informal parade, many more attendees seemed unaware of the route was or where they could set up their seats to get a view of the action. The vehicles were apparently driving the same route folks could take to view the participating porches, but the result of the lack of advance notice was that some groups of attendees were waiting on Main Street for a return pass that never came — or came well after they’d moved on to other things.

The folks at the Chamber made clear that the parade was completely independent of the Linn County Pioneer Association, because they did not have permission from the City of Brownsville to have a parade this year.

One of the staples of the porch parade was the Living Rock Studios lawn, which was bedecked in period-appropriate furnishings like a clothesline and a yarn spinning wheel where David Mackey and his wife, Marilyn Taylor Mackey, toiled just like the homesteaders who inspire this annual event.

“I’m just spinning some yarn,” said David, who grabbed bunches of cotton and spun them into thread with the wheel. “My wife knits and weaves.”

He also said he had his favorite little fur puppet with him, a skunk named Stripe that he slipped onto his right hand in order to wave at pedestrians.