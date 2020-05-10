Plea deal made in Albany belt assault case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Foster man who was accused of striking a teenage boy with a belt several times has pleaded no contest to fourth-degree assault and harassment, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Luis Antonio Larios, 34, entered his pleas on May 5 and was given a conditional release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19.

Larios was initially accused of second-degree assault – a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison – and fourth-degree assault.

Per terms of the plea deal, he will be sentenced to six months in custody, according to court paperwork.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 19 and Larios was arrested after an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

Kyle Odegard

