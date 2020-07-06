Police: Albany man injures three people in DUII crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man reportedly injured three people in an intoxicated driving crash on the Fourth of July.

Joseph Ryan McCusker, 33, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and reckless driving.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

APD logs indicate that the crash occurred at about 1:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Jackson Avenue Southeast. McCusker was arrested in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast, according to the police logs.

