Police chase ends in arrest on I-5 near Albany

Oregon State Police troopers apprehended what they described as a “reckless driver” who initially attempted to evade law enforcement around 5 p.m. Thursday.

State police have yet to release the driver’s identity, but said they were responding to a complaint about how the motorist was driving. The person initially refused to exit the vehicle.

Police closed a section of Interstate 5 and surrounding streets near 7 Mile Lane south of Albany, where they had surrounded a silver sport-utility vehicle. The northbound lanes of I-5 were reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.

