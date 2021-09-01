Police, firefighters will be present at Albany high schools for first day

The Albany Police Department and the Albany Fire Department will be present at Albany high schools for the first day of classes to help with traffic calming.

Officers will be present to remind people to slow down in 20 mph speed zones when children are coming to and from school.

“We very much value our partnership with the Albany Police and Fire Department,” Greater Albany Public Schools Interim Superintendent Rob Saxton said, in a news release.

“We appreciate their efforts to ensure our drivers are responsible and our students are safe on the first days of school,” he added.

Police officers and firefighters will not actively approach students, but if students want to engage with them, they can do so. However, the prime reason the officers are there is to help with traffic, according to the news release.

Following students’ return to in person learning in April 2021, GAPS chose to “push pause” on the tradition of police greeting students on their first day of school because some students and families felt uncomfortable by their presence.

Then-superintendent Melissa Goff released a statement explaining that police presence on campuses did not reflect the "trauma-informed" approach she was striving for in schools.