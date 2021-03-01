Police name victim in Lebanon homicide

Lebanon police have identified the victim in last week’s homicide as Clayton Keith Reed III, 41.

A little after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a homeless camp, where they found a dead white male, the Lebanon Police Department announced in a news release on Thursday.

Police did not immediately release the name of the victim, saying they needed time to notify his next of kin. The specific cause of death has not yet been publicly released.

Ronald Andrew Mowdy, 27, was arrested at the scene, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident and is being held without bail in the Linn County Jail.

Mowdy’s next court appearance is a status check scheduled for March 22 in Linn County Circuit Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective James Glover at 541-258-4326 or Detective Sgt. Ryan Padua at 541-258-4325.

