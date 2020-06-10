Police searching for shooting suspect in Linn, Lane counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Authorities are searching Linn and Lane counties for a man wanted on multiple charges in connection with a pair of mid-valley shooting incidents. Junction City police say the suspect is suicidal and dangerous.

The suspect, Victor Burgoyne, is alleged to have fired a shot into a residence in Junction City at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday in an attempt to kill a friend of his girlfriend. At 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, police say he fired several rounds into the front of his girlfriend’s parents’ house in Harrisburg and threatened to kill various friends and family members if she did not agree to meet him.

No one was injured in either shooting incident, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Burgoyne is 44 years old and is described as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 163 pounds and balding with hazel eyes. He may be unshaven and have a brownish-gray mustache and goatee. He may be driving a white 2003 Ford F-350 crew cab pickup with Oregon license plate 521-LBY and may be towing an Outback camper trailer with out-of-state plates.

Anyone with information about Burgoyne or his whereabouts is asked to call the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 541-967-3911 Junction City Police Department at 541-998-1245.