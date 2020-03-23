Police will focus on education, not citations, regarding governor's order

Officials with the Albany and Corvallis police departments said they want to use common sense in applying Gov. Kate Brown’s "stay at home" order.

They added that they want to educate the public about safety measures, and citations or other enforcement action would be a last step.

“We’d like everybody to exercise sound judgment,” said Lt. Travis Giboney of the Albany department.

Corvallis Police Department Lt. Joel Goodwin said that police officers wouldn’t be out looking to arrest someone for violating the order.

“We’re hoping that people are not going out looking to be arrested, because that does not benefit anyone,” Goodwin said.

Someone causing a problem in other ways for law enforcement would be more likely to receive a citation regarding the stay-at-home order, Goodwin stressed.

“We’re optimistic that our community is going to do the right thing, and we’re hoping we won’t have issues with outliers,” he said.

Brown’s order is somewhat vague, in that specifics are laid out regarding some essential tasks, but not every potential scenario is covered, Goodwin acknowledged. The order is open to interpretation as to what “essential” means on a certain level.