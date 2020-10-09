Poll shows Oregonians gathering socially, mostly wearing masks

By tracing infections, county health officials can find outbreaks before they spread.

"We've had people test positive who are uncooperative with our Health Department," Tucker said.

Some people are unwilling to take a tracer's phone call, while others are unwilling to provide information about their whereabouts during the time period they were contagious.

A person who is positive can feel well and still continue to spread the virus to others.

"You might feel just fine," Tucker said. "Maybe you think the test is not valid or you are waiting for a second test or a symptom, so why should you tell us who you were around and where you have been? But we have found people based on the answers others give us — they share the same social circle or that person is the only one to have contact with both cases — and we can get them down here to be tested."

The spread of the virus in Oregon has been linked to several factors, including workplace outbreaks, social gatherings and assisted living facilities. Young people under the age of 30 currently account for 37% of COVID-19 cases.