Ponderosa Avenue set to re-open

Residents in northwest Corvallis are due to get some relief this week. Northwest Ponderosa Avenue is set to re-open after closures required by infrastructure work on the nearby Ponderosa Ridge development.
“People should expect delays from time to time, as there is still landscaping to be done,” said Liz Cawood of the marketing agency that is assisting Ponderosa Ridge. “It’s likely that landscaping work won’t be done until summer. Delays still will be a result of only one lane being open. Pedestrian movement will not be affected, as sidewalks are in.”
Northwest Ponderosa was closed last September to allow crews to work on the infrastructure for the first phase of Ponderosa Ridge.
At the same time the extension of Northwest Fair Oaks Drive was completed from Walnut Boulevard into the Skyline West neighborhood, ensuring that Skyline West residents retained a safe exit route during emergencies.
The Ponderosa Ridge project, essentially a continuation of the earlier Suncrest development, will add a mix of 275 single-family detached homes and duplexes on a swath of 85 acres that straddles the multiuse path that runs from Martin Luther King Jr. Park along Walnut to Northwest Ponderosa Avenue. A total of 33 acres will remain open space, and the path will not be affected.
Construction will take place in two phases. The first phase is being built south of Ponderosa Avenue. The second phase will be built near the Fair Oaks extension.
Cawood added that the developers, the Holt Group of Vancouver, Washington, currently are working “with the city to get approval of architectural plans for the homes. We expect to have permits by early summer.
“Once permits are released we can start selling homes.”
Cawood said that the first occupancy might take place by late fall. The homes, she said, will be priced in the low $400,000s.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116.
