Popular fishing locations still accessible during stay-home order

While many recreational activities throughout Oregon have been restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, fishing is still an option — if it is done under the proper circumstances.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s March 18 executive order, among other things, mandated a closure of state parks and campgrounds. But according to Linn County’s Park & Recreation website, day-use-areas and boat ramps are still open to the public, meaning Foster Lake and Green Peter Lake are still OK to fish.

Fishing season remains open in the state, including along the Willamette and Santiam rivers. The only circumstance in which fishing is currently not permitted is salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is continuing to stock fish but will not post trout stocking schedules in order to prevent large gatherings at water bodies.

So, for those out and about who operate within the guidelines placed by the stay-at-home order, fishing is still a great way to get outdoors during a stressful period.