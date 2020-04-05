Popular fishing locations still accessible during stay-home order

While many recreational activities throughout Oregon have been restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, fishing is still an option — if it is done under the proper circumstances.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s March 18 executive order, among other things, mandated a closure of state parks and campgrounds. But according to Linn County’s Park & Recreation website, day-use-areas and boat ramps are still open to the public, meaning Foster Lake and Green Peter Lake are still OK to fish.
Fishing season remains open in the state, including along the Willamette and Santiam rivers. The only circumstance in which fishing is currently not permitted is salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is continuing to stock fish but will not post trout stocking schedules in order to prevent large gatherings at water bodies.
So, for those out and about who operate within the guidelines placed by the stay-at-home order, fishing is still a great way to get outdoors during a stressful period.
“It’s very important that those who go hunting and fishing follow the stay home, save lives order, which means you are social distancing and not travelling extensively to hunt or fish” ODFW communications coordinator Michelle Dennehy said. “Fishing, right now, is a good activity for an individual or a family who are living together. But it’s not the time to get together with your friends to go fishing.”
The opportunity to continue fishing at easily-accessible locations has provided relief for locals who are trying to get outdoors and take a break from working remotely.
“We’re kind of going stir crazy,” Trisha Yorton said while fishing at Freeway Lakes in Albany. “I’m working from home, which as a technician at HP, is kind of impossible without my tools. I was just sitting there watching TV and I needed to get out of the house.”
Located off the Pacific Highway in southeast Albany, Freeway Lakes features three ponds and plenty of open space, making it easy to maintain a safe social distance of six feet. Waverly Lake is also a convenient, easy to reach location.
“We’re just trying to stay close to home,” Yorton said. “We tried to go down to Timberline, but people aren’t really observing the social distancing guidelines or taking it seriously. My mom is in her 70s and we’re helping take care of her, so I’m making sure I don’t get sick.”
