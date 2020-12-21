Portland man faces Linn County murder charge

JEFFERSON — Phillip Henry Gurule, 59, of Portland was arrested early Friday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Richard Anderson, 41, also of Portland.

Anderson’s body was found in the 38000 block of Densmore Road in Jefferson on Dec. 5.

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said detectives “worked around the clock” developing a timeline of Anderson’s daily activities and those associated with him.

Linn County law enforcement officers were assisted by members of the Portland SWAT Team. Warrants were served in the 7400 block of Southeast Henry Place in Portland at 11:46 p.m. on Thursday and in the 700 block of Southwest 11th Street in Portland at 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Gurule remains lodged at the Linn County Jail.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lebanon, Sweet Home and Albany police departments and the Portland Police Bureau.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0