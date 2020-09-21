 Skip to main content
Portland man killed in Highway 20 crash in east Linn County
A Portland man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 on in east Linn County on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Robert Snyder was 60.

The crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. on Sunday approximately four miles west of the junction with Highway 126.

Snyder was westbound on Highway 20 when his Nissan Altima went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Sweet Home Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

