Portland man killed in Highway 20 crash in east Linn County

A Portland man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 on in east Linn County on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
Robert Snyder was 60.
The crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. on Sunday approximately four miles west of the junction with Highway 126.
Snyder was westbound on Highway 20 when his Nissan Altima went off the roadway and struck a tree.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Sweet Home Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.