Positive COVID trends continue; 0 new deaths in Oregon

The coronavirus continues to trend in positive directions in Oregon.

Consider:

• There were no deaths reported in Friday’s release of information from the Oregon Health Authority. The state’s death toll remains at 2,149.

• The new confirmed and presumptive cases list was at 492, the seventh consecutive day under 500. Oregon has not had a daily case load above 1,000 since Jan. 15.

• OHA modeling indicates that the present trends of mask wearing and social distancing could lead to an average of 320 cases per day between Feb. 25 and March 9.

• State health officials also report that 78% of Oregonians are regularly wearing face coverings.

Of the 492 new cases, 25 were in Benton County and eight in Linn County. Benton has 2,240 total cases and 16 deaths, while Linn has 3,527 and 54 deaths. The statewide case total is 152,190.