Positive evaluation, merit raise for Corvallis city manager

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard has received a positive evaluation from the City Council and will receive a 4% merit raise.
The council discussed the evaluation of Shepard, who began serving in the post May 1, 2015, at a closed-door session before Monday night’s meeting. During the regular session that followed, councilors unanimously voted to accept the evaluation and award the merit raise.
At his request, Shepard, 56, had not received a merit raise during his previous four evaluations, although as a city department head he received a 3% cost-of-living adjustment each of the four years.
Shepard, who is evaluated annually, chose to take his 4% merit raise in deferred compensation, which leaves his base salary at $199,394.28.
Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers made the motion to award Shepard the merit increase.
In short remarks after the vote, Shepard offered his “thanks to the council. Thank you for your confidence. I couldn’t do it without you and the city staff who do the heavy lifting.”
Among the strengths councilors listed in the eval were Shepard's fiscal responsibility, sound leadership, adherence to the budget, in-depth knowledge of city departments, focusing on long-term success and his relationships with staff and councilors.
Goals for the future include providing more options on issues in staff reports to the council, ensuring the council is informed quickly on “hot button issues” and providing additional opportunities to engage with the public.
The City Council is responsible for hiring and evaluating the city manager, the municipal judge and the city attorney. The city manager supervises the remainder of the city workforce, including the chiefs and department heads.
Shepard, an Oregon State University graduate and long-time Corvallis resident, came to the Corvallis position after a 23-year career in a variety of roles with the city of Albany, including assistant city manager.
In other highlights from the meeting:
• Councilors began the discussion on potential new boundaries for the nine city wards because of the 2020 Census numbers. Councilors agreed to use the same basic guidelines they used for the 2010 remapping while using a plus/minus 8% population target. Key challenges that councilors will face include some wide discrepancies between the number of residents in some wards. For example, Ward 4, which surrounds Oregon State University, is over its target population by 1,809 residents.
Census numbers show Ward 4 contains 8,467 residents. The target population for balanced representation in each of the nine wards is 6,658. Wards 1, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 are all under that 6,658 figure. Councilors also said they want to respect geographical boundaries, historic districts and try to ensure that neighborhood associations are contained within one ward when possible. The Dixon Creek Neighborhood Association currently includes residents in three separate wards.
The councilors will work on adjusting and finalizing the new ward boundaries at future meetings.
• Councilors approved moving $10,000 from the general fund contingency budget to Parks and Recreation to pay for portable toilets, hand washing stations and trash service at Central Park, Pioneer Park, the Crystal Lake boat ramp and Michael’s Landing on the north riverfront.
The item was part of the consent agenda, which consists of items that are considered together via one motion. That motion passed unanimously.
• Councilors unanimously approved two sets of land development code text amendments, work on which dates to 2018. The city work benefited from a state grant to do the work, which is part of the Oregon Housing Planning Project. A code audit committee met four times and the Planning Commission met six times to discuss the changes.
Key changes of the project called for consolidating land division and property line adjustment application requirements, procedures and approval criteria, and introducing new flexibility in the maximum block perimeter/public street and pedestrian circulation requirements. The proposed changes would maintain existing land division standards, which have been rewritten to be clear and objective and add requirements applied during the land division process.
• Councilors voted to add Jerry Shean and Erik Haunold to the city’s Planning Commission, which plays a leading role in city land use decisions.
Among the issues that the seven volunteer commissioners work with are: conducting public hearings on land development proposals; taking actions regarding specific land development proposals, including annexations; reviewing and making recommendations regarding the city's comprehensive plan, land development code, and other plans; and providing information/recommendations to the mayor and council about development related issues.
Haunold will finish out the term of Penny York. His seat comes up for renewal June 30, 2022. Shean replaces Susan Morre, whose term would have expired June 30, 2023.
The two new commissioners might begin serving as soon as Wednesday night's meeting.
