Possible shot fired at Corvallis apartment complex

Police are investigating an incident at a Corvallis apartment complex that may have involved a gunshot.

Officers responded to the Cedar Crest Apartments at 750 SW C Ave. about 8:15 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of a shot being fired, according to Lt. Ryan Eaton, a spokesman for the Corvallis Police Department.

One block of apartments at the complex was roped off with yellow crime scene tape while officers interviewed witnesses and mapped the scene.

“We are investigating an altercation in one of the apartments,” Eaton said, adding that there was no danger to the public.

Eaton said one of the participants in the altercation had been injured but was not wounded by gunfire. He said the injuries were not life-threatening and the person had not been taken to a hospital.

Eaton said no one had been arrested or taken into custody but the investigation was continuing.

“At this time, we are talking to the involved parties,” he said.

Eaton declined to release the names of the people involved.

