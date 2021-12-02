Potions in Motion: Corvallis mixologist runs a bar on (horse trailer) wheels

Nicole Garett loves to create experiences for people — whether it be a tea party, luxury picnic, birthday party, corporate event or wedding. In her converted horse trailer-turned-mobile bar, the 38-year-old Corvallis mixologist whips up unique cocktails and meaningful memories for those who hire Potions in Motion for their event.

“Sometimes you want to do something, but you don’t have the idea,” she said. “I want to work with people and produce the ideas.”

Originally from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Garett moved with her best friend to Portland, where she worked as a bartender until she moved to Corvallis in 2007. When she heard what a mobile bar was, she began researching it, but found this type of business only in warm climates. Always loving a challenge, Garett brainstormed how she could make a mobile bar work in Oregon’s cold and rainy climate.

Luckily, she had friends in all the right places. A retired friend who worked as a farmer in Tangent listened to Garett talk about her dream of a mobile bar and offered her a rusty old horse trailer that was no longer needed. Garett described her first time laying eyes on it as an “ethereal moment.”

“My artist brain just sees these things,” she remembered. “There were moss and mushrooms growing in it, and I knew it was a sign.”

Garett’s painting and bartending background didn’t exactly prepare her for woodworking. But with the help of another farmer friend, and several hours of YouTube videos, she eventually transformed the abandoned rusty trailer into a professional workspace, complete with string lights and colorful plants.

Unfortunately, Garett had made it her goal to be finished with the project and ready to go by March 2020 — right as the pandemic hit the U.S. in full force. Sitting on the floor of her trailer a few months into lockdown, she pondered what to do with this pipe dream in a world with no parties or events.

“This is what I invested all of my piggybank money in,” she said. “I really put all my eggs in one basket.”

Sitting there laughing, she decided to name the trailer “Bernadette” — because she hoped she wouldn’t “burn a debt” when this was all over.

As Garett scrolled through her Facebook feed, she noticed a lot of parents commiserating that their child could not have a birthday party with their friends during the pandemic. Wanting to help, a light bulb went off in her head: Maybe she could bring the ambiance of a tea party or luxury picnic to the child’s house and create a special memory, even if the rest of the world couldn't celebrate with them.

“The littlest silver lining is the biggest lightning bolt for me,” she said.

The tea parties and luxury picnics were a smashing success, and when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowed for larger gatherings, the weddings and birthday parties picked back up.

Garett creates the right vibe by asking questions. She asks people for their favorite colors, favorite flavors, what they’re going for and what else they like. And she doesn’t stop until she knows them well enough to provide a perfect experience.

“I’m like bamboo,” she laughed. “I’m invasive with my questions. The trajectory of a party depends on the details.”

As the weather turns colder and more events are held inside rather than outside, Garett has a 5 feet-by-5 feet-by-5 feet portable mini bar she can take indoors. Her business model is based on being adaptive, and she prides herself on being able to provide a personalized experience in any setting. She even brings her trailer to other states for events.

Eventually, Garett hopes to hire a few employees so she can say yes to more than one event per day. Right now, she does everything herself and can bartend for 100 people without having them wait in long lines.

“You just feel like an octopus on caffeine,” she said.

Pricing depends on several factors, such as the number of attendees, hours and activities requested. Depending on the client’s vision, Garett can do makeup and face painting, provide life-sized games, lay out pillows, blankets and flowers, make charcuterie boards and much more.

Each experience is crafted to a person’s wants and needs, and Garett has the creativity to make it happen every time.

To supplement her income, Garett paints on large, mixed media, and is currently working on a 25-foot mural for Bombs Away Cafe.

To book Garett for an event, send an email to potionsinmotioncorvallis@gmail.com, or visit www.potionsinmotioncorvallis.com.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

