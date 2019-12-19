Power out at Central Elementary School

Central Elementary School is currently experiencing a power outage according to Greater Albany Public Schools.
A district spokesperson said all students are reported safe and school will remain in session until the normally scheduled dismissal time this afternoon.
The spokesperson said there was enough natural light in the school for the normal school day to continue and that there was no safety concerns. The school, according to the district, does not have a generator, but if needed, one could be provided by the district in case of an emergency. The school’s smoke detectors are on backup power and are still functioning, according to the district.
Parents were alerted to the outage via text messages and email.
The district did not immediately release a cause for the outage.
School staff does not currently have access to phones or computers so parents are asked to call the district office at 541-967-4501 with any questions.
