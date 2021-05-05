 Skip to main content
PPE giveaway in Corvallis each Friday in May
PPE giveaway in Corvallis each Friday in May

  Updated
Heather Stevens, left, and Kate Porsche of the Corvallis-Benton County economic development office show personal protective equipment that is available for businesses in Benton County.

The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office is giving away free personal protective equipment to businesses in Benton County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday during May at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.

Available items includes masks, gloves, thermometers and sanitizing wipes from Business Oregon, which used federal CARES Act funding to procure the supplies. Additional bottles of hand sanitizer were donated by 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

No appointment is necessary. For more information, contact the economic development office at 541-766-6422.

