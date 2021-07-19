Preservation property: North Albany couple buys land as wildlife refuge

Councilors took up the proposal at their July 14 meeting. Councilor Bessie Johnson said she felt the offered price wasn't enough, and voted no, but other councilors said they liked the idea of preserving the parcel for wildlife and agreed to the sale.

"I'm all in favor of keeping this little wild spot for wildlife and a place where perhaps the people in the neighborhood can enjoy some free space from the heavy-duty traffic," Councilor Dick Olsen said.

Sue Cutsforth said she and her husband, who moved a few miles away from the Ridders address, rented their house for a while before selling it to the Thompsons. She's delighted at their decision.

"That's what we intended all along," said Cutsforth, who said she and Lee tried to purchase the property themselves but "timing was not on our side."

Living on Ridders, the couple didn't like the sight of the bare pit outside their back yard. They had moved to the property in 1995, and the 1996 floods filled the pit with water from the Willamette. The Cutsforths had to park their car at the nearby golf course to keep it safe, Sue remembered.

The floodwater carried with it frogs, fish and turtles. The cottonwoods seeded themselves, but much of the other vegetation came from the Cutsforths.