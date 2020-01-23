Probe of girl's death continues

Corvallis police are still looking into the death of an 11-year-old girl who was fatally injured while crossing South Third Street early this month but hope to have the investigation completed sometime in the next few days.

“We expect to wrap up late Friday or early next week,” Corvallis Police Chief Jon Sassaman said on Thursday.

Rhiana Daniel was walking across the street at 6:43 p.m. on Jan. 8 when she was struck by a Nissan Leaf going south on Third. She was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, where she died the next day from her injuries.

In initial public statements, police said the girl was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit and that the driver of the Nissan, 45-year-old Corvallis resident Peter Eschwey, was cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed in the case.

Like other crossings on South Third, the crosswalk the girl was using is equipped with user-activated flashing yellow lights, but two of the four lights at that location were damaged in a crash last August and had not yet been replaced.

On Wednesday, an emotional post from Rhiana’s father, Roy Daniel, appeared on the Corvallis People Facebook group, generating more than 150 responses.