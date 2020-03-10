Professor Emeritus Dr. Theo Dreher to present Mortar Board Society Last Lecture

  Updated
The OSU Mortar Board Senior Honor Society Last Lecture series, will kick-start the series, featuring Professor Emeritus Dr. Theo Dreher from the Department of Microbiology at Oregon State University, will speak Wednesday, March 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the OSU campus Learning Innovation Center, room 128, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis.

Dr. Dreher’s talk will center around “A career in biology: how a degree in agricultural sciences in Australia led to reaching, research and administration in microbiology at Oregon State University,” with an emphasis on how a career can take unexpected turns, leading to work in different fields of study, as well as a different continent and country. Refreshments, along with a question and answer session, will follow the lecture.

The Mortar Board Senior Honor Society Last Lecture series, strives to present retired or professors preparing to retire, an opportunity to speak about their career path, research and what they are passionate about.

For more information visit https://stuorgs.oregonstate.edu/mortarboard.

