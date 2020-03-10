Professor Emeritus Dr. Theo Dreher to present Mortar Board Society Last Lecture

The OSU Mortar Board Senior Honor Society Last Lecture series, will kick-start the series, featuring Professor Emeritus Dr. Theo Dreher from the Department of Microbiology at Oregon State University, will speak Wednesday, March 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the OSU campus Learning Innovation Center, room 128, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis.

Dr. Dreher’s talk will center around “A career in biology: how a degree in agricultural sciences in Australia led to reaching, research and administration in microbiology at Oregon State University,” with an emphasis on how a career can take unexpected turns, leading to work in different fields of study, as well as a different continent and country. Refreshments, along with a question and answer session, will follow the lecture.