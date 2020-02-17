Program Thursday on new trails in Corvallis

Ken Fitschen of the Sierra Club will present a program on new trails in and around Corvallis in a 6:30 p.m. event Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Fitschen will discuss three or four little-used trails in his slide show, and attendees are encouraged to bring a notebook or cellphone to record the information, as some of the sites are not yet easy to find.

The program, part of the Liz and Bob Frenkel Hiking and Environmental Spring Lecture Series, is sponsored by the library, the Friends of the Library and the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club.

