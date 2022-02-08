 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proof of vaccination no longer required for OSU outdoor events

Goss Stadium stock

Oregon State's Goss Stadium is shown in an April 2019 game.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State University will no longer require proof of vaccination for designated outdoor events, as being outdoors reduces the rate of COVID-19 transmission, OSU announced Tuesday, Feb. 8. The change is effective immediately.

Additionally, the university moved its compliance deadline for the COVID-19 booster shot from Feb. 15 to May 1. This is due to the lack of available boosters in some parts of the state, according to officials.

The changes come one day after the Oregon Health Authority announced the state's mask mandate for public indoor spaces will be discontinued no later than March 31.

As of now, there is no change to face covering requirements at the university, Vice Provost Dean Larson wrote in a statement to the community Tuesday.

