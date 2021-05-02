Proposed solar farm near Albany opposed by neighbors

The meeting was held in the George K. Miller Meeting Room of the old Armory Building on Fifth Street, and the creaking of wood floors overhead completely drowned out the speakers at times. No one was using a microphone because of COVID concerns, which also made it difficult to hear the speakers, who were facing away from the audience.

The Board of Commissioners sometimes uses the Linn County Fair & Expo Center for hearings where a large crowd is expected, but it was already in use for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. County officials also say the public was given enough time to provide comment and that the commissioners themselves could hear just fine.

“At the end of the day, the decision will be based on the record and we were able to hear,” said Commission Chair Roger Nyquist. “And we gave ample opportunity to provide additional information into the record.”

Rather than make a decision at the Wednesday hearing, the commissioners opted to leave the public record open for three more weeks. Each side then has a week after the record is closed to submit rebuttals to whatever new information is added to the record.

The board is expected to make a decision at its June 2 meeting, though it can delay its decision again if commissioners feel it’s necessary.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. His can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

