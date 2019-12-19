Prosecutor: Sweet Home shooting 'completely unprovoked,' no evidence of self-defense

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Sweet Home Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Clark Mill Road at about 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Rochefort had called to report that she shot her husband Ronald Basl, court paperwork states.

Rochefort acknowledged mental health problems and said she regularly used a concentrated form of marijuana in an interview with an officer.

“She asked me if he was dead and I told her he was not. I again asked Mary if she was ok, and she said she was. She added, ‘I’m a bad shot,’” wrote the SHPD investigator.

According to court paperwork, Rochefort left her residence and went to her son’s house in the 3100 block of Main Street after the shooting, asking him to call 9-1-1. She told him that she shot Basl.

Rochefort then returned to her home. Basl told police that Rochefort said God had told her to kill him for the second coming of Jesus, according to the affidavit.

Last week, Rochefort told her son that she believed Basl had been cheating on her and that he shot another person, the affidavit states.