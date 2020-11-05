Public briefed on OSU's plan for Elliott State Forest

Key questions and comments raised by the public during the session included how much cutting the university plans to do, the cost of the project and whether community members have been given enough opportunity to comment on the plan.

At a couple of junctures participants in the zoom session who are critical of OSU’s forest management approach offered to buy the forest from the state. Bill Ryan, deputy director of operations for the Department of State Lands, said that, essentially, OSU is getting the first crack at running the forest.

And if things don’t work out the state could take the forest back and run it in a different fashion, noted Randall Rosenberger, associate dean of OSU’s College of Forestry.

Ryan admitted the timetable for the project was a bit accelerated.

“Yes, there is a lot of information to digest here,” he said, “but the Land Board wanted a proposal by the end of the year. The advisory committee meetings have been open and have been providing information all along. It would be great to have more time, but we had to get plan to the board by December.

“This is an amazing opportunity for long-term research. The knowledge we will gain will have huge benefits. It is a public process and it is ongoing.”

