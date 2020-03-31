Public Safety Log (April 1)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Disorderly conduct - On Monday at 9:47 a.m., a man reportedly took off his clothes and was yelling while wielding a frying pan in the 700 block of SW Fourth Street. Corvallis Police officers apprehended the man threatening him with a taser until he calmed down. According to a police report, he mistook the Corvallis officers for Albany officers, but was able to be talked down.
Theft of air compressor - On Monday at 10:39 a.m., a Philomath man reported his air compressor stolen from his house under construction in the 1100 block of SW Sylvia Street. Police said the man had his yellow Emgloo Airmate air compressor and hose behind a locked door, but he believes a thief was able to unlock the door.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Cashed checks — At 4:23 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 300 block of South 3rd St., Harrisburg, reported that more than $3,800 in checks were cashed without their permission.
Stolen goods — At 3 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 35000 block of KGAL Drive, Lebanon, reported that someone between 7 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, someone in a 2002 Ford pickup took a Ranger side-by-side, pressure washer, several firearms and a motorcycle from a farm. Albany Police attempted to stop vehicle, but occupant fled. Property valued at more than $20,000 was returned to owner.
LEBANON POLICE
Failed fire — At 7:24 p.m. Monday, a caller on Rose St., reported that pieces of burned paper were found inside vehicle’s gas tank filler door. Believes someone may have been trying to burn up the vehicle.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Broken windows — At 7:45 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 900 block of Park Street reported that someone broke windows out of his pickup.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary, theft — David James Kamarec, 24, of Sweet Home, was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday at Sweet Home High School. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case for reasons including persistent activity in similar offenses.
