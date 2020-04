LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Hit and run — About 2:41 p.m. Thursday, in the 32000 block of Berlin Road, Lebanon, one vehicle sideswiped another and drove away.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Hit and run — About 1:17 p.m. Thursday, in the 2000 block of Main St., Andrew Smith, 31, was cited and released for hit and run. Debra Upton, 63, was cited for permitting unlawful operation of a vehicle.