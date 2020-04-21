Public Safety Log (April 21)

ALBANY POLICE
Robbery investigation – 10:19 a.m. Saturday, 3500 block Oak Street. Police received a report of an armed robbery at a residence that occurred at about 1 a.m. Additional details were few as investigation into the case is ongoing.
Burglary arrest – From Saturday, 6200 block Wilford Court S.W. Angela Marie Zavala, 47, was arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary. The crime allegedly occurred between 3 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
Shoplift – From Saturday, Walmart, 1330 Goldish Farm Road S.E. Joel Rangel-Gonzalez, 20, was arrested on a charge of first-degree theft. Humberto Mendoz-Tellez, 46, also was arrested on a charge of second-degree theft in connection to the case.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief – 3:11 p.m. Sunday, Crawfordsville Elementary School. The facility was entered and some of the classrooms were vandalized. A repair estimate was not yet available.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Car prowl — 9:15 a.m. April 13, 8700 block Northeast Box Elder Street, Adair Village. A woman reported someone had stolen her husband’s wallet from his unlocked vehicle late on April 10 or early on April 11 while it was parked in their driveway. One of the woman’s credit cards reportedly had been used at the Safeway store on Southwest Philomath Boulevard in Corvallis.
Car prowl — 4:20 p.m. April 13, 8800 block Northeast Corci Court, Adair Village. A man reported someone had stolen several items from his unlocked vehicle on April 11 while it was parked in his driveway. The missing items included a flashlight and multiple gift cards with a total value of more than $200.
Car prowl — 3:30 p.m. April 13, 8800 block Northeast Corci Court, Adair Village. A man reported that a white handbag belonging to his wife had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in their driveway on April 11.
LEBANON POLICE
Strangulation – 7:43 p.m. Friday, Hiatt Street. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Keith Eugene Hoskins, 31, was arrested. He was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon with strangulation (domestic violence), menacing (domestic violence) and interference with making a report.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Car prowls – Various times Saturday morning, 1700 block and 1800 block of Grape Court. At least six vehicles were entered the previous night, with items stolen from three of the automobiles, some of which were unsecured. In three of the cases, nothing was taken from the vehicles. The most significant loss was a backpack and tools worth $600.
Felon with firearm – 4:02 p.m. Saturday, 4200 block Airport Road. An officer responded to a report of a man trying to break into a house and pushing a resident. Michael Gordon, 38, was arrested. He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Criminal mischief – From Monday afternoon. Josh Lee Shaddon, 42, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and attempted first-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly were committed on April 3, with the attempted trespass occurring at a dwelling in the 32400 block of Oakville Road. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the matter. Shaddon also has an open Linn County case for unauthorized use of a vehicle where the crime allegedly occurred in February. (In 2011, Shaddon was found guilty except for insanity of murdering his mother. He was discharged from the Oregon State Hospital in 2016, but then placed in the custody of the Oregon Custody of Corrections on a 20-month sentence for crafting a knife out of a comb while incarcerated and awaiting the murder trial.)
